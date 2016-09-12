Love Island pair to headline Student Lock-In in Preston shopping centre

The winners of this year’s Love Island will take centre stage at the Student Lock-In at St George’s Shopping Centre in Preston this month.

Nathan Massey and Cara de la Hoyde will be guests of honour at the ninth annual event on Tuesday, September 27.

The pair were crowned the winners of the ITV show in an emotional final this summer.

This year’s event, which runs from 6pm until 9pm, is expected to attract thousands of student shoppers from across the North West, with retailers offering special discounts and guest companies offering giveaways and entertainment.

In addition to a special meet and greet, the celebrities will also choose and hand over £1,000 to one student shopper.

The Lock-In will include live entertainment, a photo booth and goody bags.

General manager of St George’s Shopping Centre, Andrew Stringer, said organisers were looking forward to welcoming students from across the region.

He said: “Our student shopping event is returning for its ninth year and will be bigger and better than ever before, with exclusive discounts, promotions and of course the chance to win £1,000.

“We’re very much looking forward to welcoming new students to the city to enjoy our Lock-In which is now a firm fixture in the student calendar in Preston and we’re sure people will turn out in full force to make the most of the bargains, entertainment and the chance to see this year’s special guests Nathan and Cara.”

Register via http://studentlockin.com/preston.