Love conquers all decades later

Have your say

They first met 30 years ago – and lived a couple of hundred miles apart.

They first met 30 years ago – and lived a couple of hundred miles apart.

Chris and Yvonne Awcock and their guests at their wedding. Photo: Steve Pendrill Photography

But they were destined to be together and a chance search on Facebook finally brought Abbeystead couple Chris Awcock and Yvonne Willian together

Chris, originally from North Chailey in East Sussex and Yvonne, from Bury, briefly met in Chris’ home town when they were out drinking with friends.

Fast forwardward three decades and Yvonne was looking for old friends on social media when Chris’ name popped up.

Yvonne said: “We started chatting on Facebook and then in the phone.

“Chris was living in Spain at the time and as soon as he came back to England we got together then fell in love.

They have been together for seven years and were married at Pentre Mawr Country House in Denbeighshire.

They had the whole place to themselves for the weekend and enjoyed a five course dinner with 30 guests on the day before their wedding before spending their special day with 55 of their family and friends.

“We had lots of surprises for our guests including a hawk experience, Welsh ice-cream bicycle, bouncy castle, coconut shy, limbo and hoopla.

“In the evening we had a photo booth, sweet trolley and D.J.

“The sun came out and everyone said they had had the most perfect day.

“It was sunshine and smiles all the way.

“It was lovely to have our family and friends with us for the whole weekend and to see them all Sunday for breakfast as well was amazing.

“It gave us time to say proper goodbyes and thank yous. Pentre Mawr looked after us superbly, we felt like royalty.”

The witnesses on their wedding day were Nicole Slater and Stephen Awcock

Yvonne’s dress acme from the Bridal Collection, Lancaster.

Her hair was done by Julia Nicholls and her make-up was Rejuva.

Chris is a butcher and Yvonne is a driving instructor.

They are also foster carers to four children.

Following their wedding they honeymooned in Durness, Scotland, for 10 days.