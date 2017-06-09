Lorry veers off M6 motorway

There were reports of tailbacks on the M6 northbound after a lorry entered a field off the motorway.

The wagon reportedly veered off the M6, a mile and a half way from Forton services this morning.

Lorry goes off the road on the M6 northbound near Forton.

Police said they were made aware of the incident at around 7am and no one was injured.

There was one of three lanes closed as emergency services dealt with the incident.

Highways said they will reopen lane one and work is ongoing to recover the vehicle and remove it from the motorway.

Pictures have been sent in by Alex Hurst.