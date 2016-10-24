Look who's 102!

There was a great reason to celebrate at Penwortham Grange and Lodge, as resident Margaret Hubberstey, celebrated her 102nd birthday.

Margaret, a lively member of the home, has always lived in the Lancashire area as she was brought up in Lostock Hall.

The eldest of her two sisters, Alice and May, attended Lostock Hall Council School, before leaving at the age of 16 to run the family home.

As a regular member of the church, Margaret enjoyed many social events, including dances, which is where she met her husband Richard at the age of 20. By 24, Richard and Margaret were happily married and continued to live in Lostock Hall where they had their two sons Neil and Richard.

Several family members surprised Margaret on her birthday, including her sons and grandchildren, who took her out for a lavish dinner to celebrate the occasion.

Penwortham Grange and Lodge celebrated her birthday the following day and decorated the home with birthday banners.

A cake was presented for everyone to enjoy.

A spokesman for Penwortham Grange and Lodge said: “Margaret was so thrilled to see her family and said she had a wonderful time at dinner. We really hope we have made her big day special for her.”