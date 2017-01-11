Look who's 100!

Happy 100th birthday to Alice Zealey.

Happy 100th birthday to Alice Zealey. She enjoyed a party with her family and fellow residents at Lostock Lodge, in Lostock Hall. Alice was born in Prescot, Merseyside, and worked for British Insulated Callenders Cables.

She met husband Eddie at Butlins aged 40 and they moved to London, where she worked in the x-ray department of Guy’s Teaching Hospital. On retirement they moved to Hoghton to be near Alice’s family. Eddie sadly died in the 1990s.

Alice has no children but she is close to her nephews Ron and Ken Harker.