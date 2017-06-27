Longton Bowling Club celebrate President’s Annual Bowling Day

Members of Longton Bowling Club gathered to celebrate their President’s Annual Bowling Day.

President Peter Ross and his wife Irene

A total of 47 men and 17 women entered competitions throughout the event, with Howard Patterson winning the men’s category and Celia Hollings taking the glory for the ladies.

President of the club, Peter Ross, led the event, with his wife Irene. Irene said: “It was a very enjoyable and well attended event. The Bowling was of a high standard which kept the many non-bowling spectators enthralled.”