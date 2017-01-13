Longridge homes proposals given green light

Detailed plans for the first phase of a housing development have been given the green light by councillors.

Outline permission was granted in 2014 for up to 220 homes, residential apartments with care and a commercial element, at the former Ridings Depot and land to the north and south of Whittingham Road in Longridge.

Preston Council’s planning committee has now given the go-ahead to detailed proposals for 113 homes, on part of the land to the north of the road.

Whittingham Parish Council had objected to the proposals, raising fears relating to accesses proposed and drainage, but the application was approved unanimously.

Agent John Suckley of HOW planning said the fears raised by the parish council had been considered at the outline stage, or would be considered when conditions were implemented. Concerns were brought up by Coun Peter Moss about the location of some of the affordable homes to be close to a proposed Aldi supermarket - to be considered in a separate application - but the plans were approved.