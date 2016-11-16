Longest trading business to be sold

A shop which has been at the heart of the community for more than 300 years is up for sale.

Brabin’s Shop and Tea Room, in Talbot Street, Chipping, is currently on the market as a business for £149,995, through Kings Business Transfers, in Preston.

It is believed to be the longest running shop in the area, bought by Chipping wool merchant John Brabin in 1668.

It is - and will continue to be - owned by The Brabin’s Trust, which was established in 1684, following the death of John Brabin the previous year. Roy Pinkett, 57, bought the business with his wife, Sharon, in April 2014, but they now have to sell up, due to Sharon’s ill health.

Sharon said: “We have enjoyed working here, but due to my health deteriorating, we could not run it as we wanted.

“I have arthritis in my spine and knees and I have found it difficult to work.

“Before we got the shop, Roy worked in Nottingham doing maintenance on mobile homes and we wanted a lifestyle change.

“We were looking for a tea room in a rural village and when we saw Brabin’s we fell in love with it, so we moved to Chipping. We took over from Laura and Paul Hunt, who had successfully run the business for around eight years.

“We do a lot of crafting and we saw the potential.

“We have expanded tea rooms and we have nice tranquil garden, which Roy loves to tend to.

“We also installed a small petting area that has pygmy goats, rabbits, guinea pigs, chickens and an aviary. It is all free to go and see them and even take pictures of them. The pets come with the business, but we would be able to find home for them if need be.

“We have small selection of outdoor toys and games to keep children occupied so customers can enjoy a nice brew and cake.

“We are in the perfect location for cyclists and walkers and we are also dog friendly.

“The tea room is doing really well - we have put on an even bigger selection of food.

“The gift shop is doing okay but, as with everything, could improve.

“It has been a privilege to own the business and we are very sad.

“John Brabin started it for the benefit of the village and we wanted to continue the work of its legacy and history.

“We have made some good friends and the village has been really nice. The Brabin’s Trust has also been very helpful.”

The business has been on the market since September and interested parties should contact Kings Business Transfers in Preston.

Meanwhile, Brabin’s Shop and Tea Room is hosting Winterfest on Sunday November 20, from 1pm until 5pm.

Admission is free, but donations towards RSCA Preston and North West Air Ambulance would be welcome.

It will see the launch of a new art exhibition by Pauline Ashton and Micheal Hipkins and there will be a number of local crafters demonstrating and selling their goods.

Visitors can also have a photo taken with the Brabin’s mascot Rosie the pony or one of the other pets. Families can also bring their own pets.

Guests can make a Christmas card or calendar for small fee.

There will also be seasonal food and drinks available in the tea room.

Santa will also be making a visit. Everyone is welcome to attend.