Local heroes pay for cancer room

Charity fundraisers will soon see the fruits of their selfless labour when a new dedicated cancer room is created at the Royal Preston Hospital.

Thousands of kind-hearted volunteers who have this year put themselves through sponsored bike rides, golf days, tractor runs and the annual Walk in the Dark trek from Chorley Hospital to RPH, have helped the Rosemere Cancer Foundation pay almost £30,000 to fund the project.

The room will allow local cancer patients to undergo pre-surgery tests and talk through any anxieties about their upcoming operation. It will house an exercise bike and other assessment equipment so patients can undergo Cardiopulmonary Exercise Testing (CPET).

All patients scheduled for major surgery have CPET so doctors can check their lung and heart health. The information it provides helps medics plan surgery so it is as safe as possible for each individual.

Lead cancer nurse Anne Tomlinson said: “Currently our cancer patients have to undergo CPET within the physiotherapy department, which isn’t really the best environment for them. By having their own dedicated space, we can undertake CPET, other assessments and answer questions on their operation to hopefully help alleviate some pre surgery worries.”

When completed, it is expected that the new room, which is in the anaesthetic department, will be in continuous use.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation spends the donations it receives on improving treatment areas, vital equipment, research and training that cannot be funded by the NHS.

The charity strives to bring world class cancer treatments and services to local cancer patients throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria via their local hospitals and the region’s three specialist treatment centres.

More information at www.rosemere.org.uk