Liz gets bucket out to achieve bowls dream

Disabled athlete Liz Ward wants to be bowled over by sponsorship – all the way to South Africa

But she needs your help.

The visually impaired sportswoman from Preston has won the chance to represent England in both singles and pairs tournaments in the World Bowls Championship which takes place in Capetown next year.

But unless she can raise £4,000 funding for transport and accommodation for herself and a helper she will not be able to take part in the challenge.

The 56-year-old former hotelier said: “We have to raise all the money ourselves because we don’t get any Government funding which is a bit of a downer”

The bowler from Savick is paritally-sighted because of glaucoma and has no peripheral vision.

A helper is needed to assist her when playing on the green and when travelling.

The talented sportswoman rediscovered the joy of bowls after learning about the Preston Blind Bowling Club on Moor Park three years ago.

She said: “I had played sighted bowls in Scotland for years. Then I had a break and I found this club through being partially-sighted.”

Liz suffers from other health problems including a knee problem.

She has previously taken part in contests in Italy and Israel.

A recent trip to Israel in May was memorable and educational.

She said: “I didn’t win but it gave me good experience and it classed me as playing internationally.”

The former hotel manageress, who was licensee for The Royal Carlton Hotel in Blackpool, trains at Newton Hall, Staining, near Blackpool, in the winter.

She hopes to do some fundraising in a major Preston store and then will look for further help.

Liz said: “I’m just starting. I’ve got about £250 and I think I’m getting £200 from Preston Sports Forum.

“I’m going to try to do bucket collections.

“We’re hoping some business may come forward and sponsor me.

“I know it’s a big ask but somebody might be willing to do it. If not it means I can’t go.”

You can contact Liz with offers of sponsorship by calling her on 01772 735414 or email her at lizdraw49@hotmail.co.uk