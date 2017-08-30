Livingstone states his England Test case

Liam Livingstone hit the first double ton of his career to put second-placed Lancashire on course for a crucial Specsavers County Championship win over Warwickshire at Old Trafford.

England T20 batsman Livingstone batted through the entire day as he compiled an unbeaten 215 to help his side to 484 for six - a lead of 284 runs.

The hosts lost only three wickets on day two after starting the day 112 for three and were completely in control of the Division One contest before bad light ended play seven overs early.

Night-watchman Stephen Parry fell for 43 before lunch, with Shivnarine Chanderpaul (95) and Jos Buttler (49) departing in the evening session.

West Indian Chanderpaul, who turned 43 earlier this month, narrowly missed out on his 77th career first-class century but shared 202 in 49 overs with fifth-wicket partner Livingstone.

It was another frustrating day for Warwickshire in a season which has seen them win just one County Championship match and sit bottom of the table.

Livingstone and Parry completed a fourth-wicket stand of 85 before lunch but it ended when the latter miscued Jeetan Patel's off-spin to mid-on two short of a career best score.

From there Livingstone, who hit 168 in a win over Somerset earlier in the summer, and Chanderpaul rarely looked troubled on a pitch which has shown the rare signs of uneven bounce.

Livingstone reached his second hundred of the season off 151 balls when he pulled the penultimate ball of the morning from Olly Stone for six over backward square-leg.

By the time Livingstone reached 150, Warwickshire were bowling with the second new ball and Lancashire were closing in on 350.

Chanderpaul, who started particularly fluently before lunch, fell to the first ball of the evening session's second over when he pulled Chris Wright to Patel at square-leg, leaving the score at 376 for five.

That brought Buttler to the crease, and he got off the mark with an inside-edge for four to fine-leg later in the over before lofting Patel for six over long-on shortly afterwards as Lancashire closed in on a fifth batting point.

Buttler survived a straightforward drop on 19 by Matthew Lamb at short midwicket off Patel before he was caught at deep midwicket off Andy Umeed's off-spinners.

Earlier in the over, Livingstone reached 200 off 302 balls as the pair shared 82