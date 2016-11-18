Little Ted to lead festive hospital walk

If you spot an entourage of festive troops and a teddy bear walking from Preston to Chorley, don’t be alarmed.

The group, which consists of members of the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) and people who support young adults with learning disabilities, are doing a sponsored walk from the Royal Preston Hospital to its counterpart in Chorley on Saturday November 26.

They will also be joined by Little Ted to keep them entertained during the 13-mile walk.

All funds raised will go towards Christmas presents for children with complex needs who are based at Little Acorns Pre School, in Fulwood, and providing a festive lunch for lonely pensioners.

Group member Charley Naylor, 30, of Euxton, said: “Christmas can be a lonely time of year, and there are many people out there that will spend such a festive time of year, alone, especially the elderly.

“So this year we are planning on sending them for a three-course Christmas dinner and also an opportunity to make new friends.

“Little Ted doesn’t stop there.

“Every year we go to Little Acorns and do a sing-along event there. We really enjoy doing that and we wanted to give something back to them.”

The fund-raisers aim to raise more than £700 for their two chosen causes.

Charley added: “We are budgeting for £5 for each child and the Christmas meal will cost around £300.

“We have increased our goals and are now pushing our fund-raising even further.”

This is the group’s second walk as they raised £1,200 last year for Little Ted’s Appeal, set up to fund soundproofing of two rooms on the delivery suite at the Sharoe Green Maternity Unit.

The entourage will set off from Royal Preston Hospital at 8.30am on Saturday and aim to be at Chorley Hospital by 4pm.

They will be collecting money throughout their journey.

To donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Charley-Naylor?utm_source=Facebook&utm_medium=Yimbyprojectpage&utm_content=Charley-Naylor&utm_campaign=projectpage-share-owner&utm_term=93QgjVRwr