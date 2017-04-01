Linda Nolan ‘so scared’ after incurable cancer diagnosis

Singing star Linda Nolan has said she is ‘really scared’ after being diagnosed with incurable cancer.

The 58-year-old, who found fame with The Nolans alongside her sisters in the 1970s, had been clear after being treated in 2007 for breast cancer.

But the singer, who grew up in Blackpool, has been newly diagnosed with the illness, which doctors have said is incurable but treatable, after falling on the stairs around three weeks ago.

In an interview with a national newspaper, Linda said: “I don’t want to die. All my little nieces and nephews, my step-children and step-­grandchildren, they are my life now because I never had children. When they come in to the hospital to visit me, I think, ‘Oh my God, I wanted to see you get married or see you with your first boyfriend’.

“And I want to grow old with my family. There is so much I want to do. I have to be­ ­positive and make sure I do. I am really scared.”

Linda said she hopes to live up to another 20 years, adding: “I’m not going to be dying from cancer, I’m going to be living with cancer if that’s what I have to do.”

She also revealed how her three great-nieces helped her get to hospital when she fell before being diagnosed.

Her sister Coleen revealed on TV’s Loose Women that Linda had been diagnosed with secondary cancer, and had also broken her hip in the after the fall. She described the news as ‘earth-shattering’.

Fighting back tears, she added: “I just thought it’s so unfair, she’s just got it all together. It’s taken her 10 years to finally get her life back and then it goes ‘whack, here you go, now face this’.”

Linda lost her sister Bernie to breast cancer in 2013.