RNLI volunteers from Lytham and Fleetwood were called to assist Blackpool Coastguard and police after reports of a man in the sea at Blackpool’s North Pier at 1.20am today (Saturday).

It later transpired that the man was ‘in difficulty on the beach’ and after a search by the police, was found near the Metropole Hotel.

He was detained by officers and not believed to be injured.