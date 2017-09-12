Life’s a real beach for former BAE workers

Retired BAE Systems staff enjoyed a day besides the seaside on another fun-filled summer social.

The annual event sees the coming together of BAE Employee Association members – a group solely for retired and existing staff at the aerospace giant – a chance to meet and catch-up with former workmates.

Members of the BAE Employee Association enjoyed their annual social to Llandudno, North Wales

The coach load of former colleagues ventured to Llandudno, North Wales, for the special summer occasion

Each year, the BAE Employee Association, which has been established for more than 50 years, organises a summer social and a Christmas party for members who worked for the company across the North West.

Member Jackie Senior, from Leyland, loves the social side of the BAE Employee Association.

Jackie, who worked as a secretary for BAE Systems between 1971 and 1999, said: “The day trips always have a good turn out and I like the fact I can bring a plus one”

BAE Employee Association James and Margaret Crook

The trip, heavily subsidised by the group, is open to all members of the Association.

Members were also invited to bring a guest along on the day.

Andrew Kehoe worked at BAE Systems for 42 years.

The 68-year-old, from Bamber Bridge, moved to air worthiness department in 1982 after working in other parts of the business.

BAE Employee Association member Andrew Kenoe and guest Stephen Cranshaw

He said: “I enjoy the day trips and Christmas parties the most.

“It’s a great oppor-tunity to get together and a good catch-up.”

George Nowland, chairman of the association, said: “The summer social is one of the highlights of the club’s social calendar.

“It’s a chance for retired employees of BAE Systems to get together, reminisce, at the same time as enjoying a day trip.

“We always have really positive feedback about the trips, and this year has already had great reviews from members.

“Now we can’t wait for the Christmas party to come around!”

The Association launched its own website, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts earlier this year to share details of their adventures.

Last year the BAE Employee Association visited the historic City of Chester for their summer social.

Any former BAE Systems workers in the Lancashire area who would like to join the association can get in touch by emailing employee.association@baesystems.com.