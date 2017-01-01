Search
News

Murder investigation launched after man found with 'significant' head injuries

Crime
Becky Sumner went up to the top of Preston Bus Station intending to commit suicide last week, and a Good Samaritan talked her down and saved her life

Lancashire woman saved from suicide calls for people to be open about mental health issues

Health
The body of a man was found at a premises on Cross Fold

Murder investigation launched after man found with 'significant' head injuries

Crime
Callum McAllistair is wanted by the police

WANTED: Chorley man wanted after breach of licence

Crime

Blackpool takeaway closed down after dead rat found in cellar

News

Roll on spring, say frustrated Preston drivers

Transport

Nation's oldest shop could close

News

Man wakes up to 'disturbing' knife-point robbery

Crime
CTA

Column: No bark and no bite if press hounds muzzled

Traffic backing up at Eastway, Fulwood.

Roll on spring, say frustrated Preston drivers

Transport
Nobody is thought to have been seriously injured in the incident.

All lanes re-opened after car smash on Southbound M6

Transport
One lane has been closed on the Northbound M6 after the incident

Drivers on M6 suffering delays after lorry breakdown

Transport
One lane has been closed following the accident on the M6.

Lane re-opened on M6 Southbound after lorry accident

Transport
Recovery work is in progress.

Delays on M61 Southbound after accident

Transport
Drivers are experiencing delays on the M6

Drivers suffering delays on M6 after HGV smash

Transport
There will be no weekend trains between Blackpool and Preston

No weekend trains between Blackpool and Preston

Transport

Delays on Southbound M6 after accident

Transport

All lanes re-opened on M61 after lorry overturns

Transport

Man bailed after death of Chorley teen in late night crash

Transport
The body of a man was found at a premises on Cross Fold

Murder investigation launched after man found with 'significant' head injuries

Crime
Callum McAllistair is wanted by the police

WANTED: Chorley man wanted after breach of licence

Crime
The three men threatened the 27-year-oldman and made demands for cash

Man wakes up to 'disturbing' knife-point robbery

Crime

Blackpool takeaway closed down after dead rat found in cellar

News

Firm fined £32,000 as deadly gas found in shisha cafe

Crime

Hate crime bigot targets Lancaster vicar

News

Man charged after Preston woman’s body found at house in Bolton

Preston

New-born baby girl murder investigation

News
School is about is about more than just exams as pupils at Worden Academy know

REVEALED: Lancashire school performance tables 2017

Education
Dr Roy Armstrong.

Gambia unrest thwarts university research and conservation trip

News
John Alpe at the stepping stones at New Laund Farm

Taking a Lancashire farm to the city

News
Lis Smith (left) presents the Career Aspiration Award to Holy Cross Catholic High School, Chorley

Preston’s College rated as Requires Improvement in latest Ofsted report

Education
Heysham High School.

Heysham High head speaks out over ‘inadequate’ Ofsted report

News

Author strikes gold with debut teenage novel

News
Holy Cross Strictly winners Rachel Moore and Kai Bundy

Holy Cross dance night away for a great cause

Education

Wheels in motion for disabled youngsters

News

Bishop retires after 43 years in Ministry

Lancaster

Inquiry launched into sex claims at a Lancashire school

Education

Digging deep to get youth zone under way

News
Photo Neil Cross We are not aMOOsed, John Swale with Matilda at the homnest boxed Milk Bar at St Michaels-on-Wyre

Stall owners’ honesty box raid dismay

News
Photo Neil Cross Preston Market stallholder Pete Burns

Work on third phase of Preston market project to begin this month

News

Agency hotfoots it to land top website deal

Business
Traffic backing up at Eastway, Fulwood.

Roll on spring, say frustrated Preston drivers

Transport

Plans unveiled for city bedroom boost

Preston

Nation's oldest shop could close

News

Church fracking claim sparks online war

Business
Wayne Dixon and his dog Koda, from Clitheroe, as he makes his way around the coast of Britain litter-picking as he goes.

Wayne’s world - a country full of litter

News
Cuadrilla workers preparing the site at Preston New Road for fracking

Church fracking claim sparks online war

Business
John Alpe at the stepping stones at New Laund Farm

Taking a Lancashire farm to the city

News

Why Lancashire County Council may be watching you

News

The ‘perfect shot’ that went round the world

Business

Student village to ‘help free homes’

News
Becky Sumner went up to the top of Preston Bus Station intending to commit suicide last week, and a Good Samaritan talked her down and saved her life

Lancashire woman saved from suicide calls for people to be open about mental health issues

Health
Gordon and Donna Thorpe with two of their children Matilda, 21 months, and Phoebe, 7. Their eldest is Drew, 5

Holiday joy turned into ‘nightmare’

News
Healthcare crisis

Councillors’ plea to health bosses to ‘tell it like it is’

Health
Nicola and Adrian Davies at their wedding in Avenham Park. Credit Rob Ditchfield Photography

Preston park proves popular for couples’ big days

Business
HAPPY TIMES: David Lean with new wife Theresa

Dream Christmas wedding marks the start of happier phase for David Lean

News
Horse racing on Penwortham Holme in the 1840s

Saddle up as the horse traders ride into town

Nostalgia
Officers' Mess, at Fulwood Barracks, in Preston

Ghostly spirit in the officers' mess

Nostalgia

North West men wanted to become Butlers in the Buff

Offbeat
Children need more rest time

Children are ‘working’ longer hours than their parents, study shows

Offbeat 1
Italian firefighters search for survivors after an avalanche buried a hotel near Farindola, central Italy

'Eight found alive' in Italian hotel buried by avalanche

Offbeat 1