Leyland teenager Liv’s silky soccer skills wow TV viewers

Super-skilled professional freestyle footballer Liv Cooke is back on our TV screens in a new advert.

The globetrotting phenomenon is starring in a new advert for Channel 4 ahead of the EUFA Womens Soccer Championships in the Netherlands next week.

Liv Cooke, freestyle footballer

The 18-year-old, from Leyland, is seen juggling the ball through the streets in the advert.

Liv is no stranger to TV, having featured in several adverts and documentaries showcasing her unbelievable skills.

She is founder of Girl Power, the first female football freestyle agency, home to the finest freestylers from all over the world.

It provides organisations with the best female freestylers for commercials, product launches, fun days, campaigns and so on.

Liv said today she was delighted with the Channel 4 advert.

“I’m over the moon with the result. Myself and the team worked very hard on this commercial and it paid off. It’s still airing on TV and circulating virally all over social media,” she said.

The commercial was shot in London.and took two full days.

It was first aired at 6pm on Thursday June 29 on Channel 4 and has become cult watching.

Liv signed for both Preston North End and Blackburn Rovers as youngster but after a bad injury chose freestyling over playing football.

She went from strength to strength and as well as winning the “rising star in sport award” in Britain, Liv has also won the women of the future award from Northern Power Women.

Liv has recently posted pictures of herself on social media in Japan, and is now about to head for Bangkok.

She said: “I’m mainly just travelling, doing a few meet ups with freestylers and fans and doing a few photoshoots.

“I decided to take a few weeks out to explore Asia before I get home and get back to the tunnel vision and hard work ready for the world champs in August.“