Leyland's new gateway sculpture is a real Bobby dazzler!

Meet Bobby the Iron Horse - the latest Leyland gateway feature.

Bobby - a new piece of public art - has made his appearance as the centrepiece of the roundabout at Longmeanygate.

It has been installed by South Ribble Council to celebrate Leyland’s heritage and welcome visitors to the town.

And council bosses revealed that thousand and thousands of people are already taking Bobby to their heart.

He has been voted the town’s best gateway feature in a Facebook poll – and with the council’s social media post announcing his arrival being seen by more than 27,000 people!

Towering at 15ft high, Bobby was craned in under the cover of darkness late on Thursday night.

“He looks magnificent, and locals already seem to have taken a shine to him,” said councillor Phil Smith, cabinet member for regeneration and leisure.

“I’ve had many people get in touch to say how much they love him.

“In fact, I can’t think of anything we’ve done that has received such positive feedback in such a short space of time.

“We were able to deliver this project thanks to the Preston, South Ribble and Lancashire City Deal.”

New arrival

Bobby was driven down the motorway on a low-loader in the pouring rain last Thursday afternoon.

He travelled from DP Structures in Nelson, where is was crafted by fabricator Dave Palmer over the last three months. Bobby joins the Centurion Tank, Norma the Fire Engine and William the Vintage Tractor as the town’s latest gateway feature.