Leyland residents rally around for karate champ Daz Ellis

Pub regulars rallied round with a family fun day to help a martial arts champion who has been struck down with a terminal disease.

The fund-raising entertainment was held at the Broadfield Arms, Leyland Lane.

A charity fund-rasisng day was held at the Broadfield Arms in Leyland for Daz Ellis. The day featured stall, tombolla, fairground rides and a visit from Mickey Mouse. Kian Young aged 18 months has fun on the rides.

The pub was supporting karate world champion Daz Ellis, from Leyland, who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) earlier this year.

Landlady Hannah Cox, 21, said: “It was a brilliant atmosphere. The place was packed, we couldn’t move from the start right through to the end.”

The pub had put out the message on its Facebook page at the time: “Help support Daz, a well known family friend to us, local business man, who has done so much for his community, it’s time to give back.”

During the free-to-enter fun day at the Leyland Lane pub there were rides, games, Mickey and Minnie characters, stalls, refreshments, a race night and much more.

Super-fit karate champion Daz’s bombshell diagnosis was made after he thought he was suffering from a trapped nerve,

The 50-year-old grandfather-of-seven was still taking part in - and winning - competitions when he noticed the first signs of MND earlier this year.

The nine-time world champion was recommended to see a physiotherapist, but in July, when muscle twitching in his arm began to worsen, he started to lose weight and struggled to walk, he insisted on scans which revealed the truth.

MND - which causes muscle wasting - kills a third of people within a year and more than half within two years of diagnosis.

Although Daz continued running martial arts lessons at his gym in Earnshaw Bridge, Leyland, the race was on to raise £60,000 for pioneering treatment abroad.

Daz, a 6th Dan in traditional Shukokai Karate and Freestyle Karate, has been competing at national and international level for more than two decades.

While still able, he was determined to continue running training sessions for children and adults at his gym, NSKA Martial Arts and Fitness Centre in Earnshaw Bridge Mill, Longmeanygate.

And despite his symptoms, he has also put himself through a sky diving course, which his family says is typical of his outgoing, “cheeky chappy” character.

