Leyland neighbourhood forum holds social afternoon

There is nothing like a good cuppa to bring people together. Recognising the need to maximise potential for the community to meet up and make new friends, members of Leyland My Neighbourhood Forum organised The Spring Social Afternoon for Older People at the Civic Centre in Leyland.

More than 150 people attended and enjoyed a buffet lunch and games.

Sue Jones and Jane Bell

Community organisations, charities and companies were invited to set up stalls to provide help, advice and information for older people who came along.

They included Lancashire Care NHS Falls Prevention Service, the Fire Service and Birchall Blackburn Law. Representatives of Genesis Care led a dementia reminiscence session, which helps with memory recall among those who may be affected by dementia.

There was also a raffle, which raised £150 for Defying Dementia – one of the Mayor’s three chosen charities this year. The other two are St Catherine’s Hospice and Heartbeat (North West).

The Mayor of South Ribble, Coun Mick Titherington, fulfilled a lifetime ambition of being a bingo caller in his first month as South Ribble’s First Citizen, as he led the popular game for residents.

Colin Baines, Dorothy Dalzell, Margaret Baines, Jean Bidwell

Coun Titherington said: “One of the things I am trying to do as Mayor is bring the community together.

“Social isolation is linked to mental health as reports highlight older people who are lonely have increased risk of developing mental health problems.

“Bringing people out to such events gives them the opportunity to talk to each other and they find that very uplifting.

“It gives people the opportunity to make new friends and hopefully retain those friendships.

The Mayor and Mayoress of South Ribble, Coun Mick and Carole Titherington working as bingo callers at the event

“It was great to become a bingo caller and to see all the guests with smiling faces.

“When I first came here, I attended bingo at Leyland Motors Club and the call 80 – Ghandi’s breakfast – amused me, so I couldn’t wait to say that.

“It was a very pleasant afternoon and it was wonderful to see so many people come along. We moved the event from Christmas to spring and the weather was very kind to us, so I am glad we were justified in doing this.

“I wish to thank the organisers and those who attended.

Joe Sloan, Bob and Sue Scanlon, John Woodward, Janet Evans and Peter Cook

“The councillors and officers involved truly served the Leyland people and they deserve a lot of credit.”