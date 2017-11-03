Leyland Lions install 100th anniversary plaque at Worden Park

Members of Leyland and Cuerden Valley Lions Club have installed a stainless steel screen in Worden Park to commemorate its founding organisation’s 100th anniversary.

The group joined forces with Maria Desmond, The Prince’s Trust business officer, who brought in help from inmates at Wymott and Kirkham prisons.

Dorothy Livesey, of Leyland and Cuerden Valley Lions Club, said: “We have been serving the area for 42 years and to mark the organisation’s 100th birthday we thought it would be nice to have a structure to highlight our work.

“Maria Desmond put us in touch with the prisons. Inmates at Wymott Prison produced a laser-cut stainless steel screen and inmates at Kirkham Prison planted blue and yellow flowers around the structure.

“We have had some fantastic co-operation between both prisons and they have produced some stunning work. We also installed a lectern with information about what we do.

“This will stay in Worden Park for the winter until March and then we will place it somewhere else in the South Ribble Borough.”

To launch the new installation, club members gathered with Maria Desmond, officers from both Wymott and Kirkham prisons, Coun Graham Walton, former mayor of South Ribble in 2014/5, and the Mayor and Mayoress of South Ribble, Coun Mick Titherington and Carole Titherington.

