Lauren's Rat Race Dirty Weekend for Heartbeat

A Preston woman has waded through mud in one of her toughest challenges yet in memory of her grandfather.

Lauren Hogg, from Fulwood, endured the Rat Race Dirty Weekend in Burghley in aid of Heartbeat, which supported her grandfather Grant Williams, who died two years ago.

The 25-year-old said: “Last year I completed Total Warrior in aid of Heartbeat, which was 30 punishing obstacles over a 12km distance.

“This year I decided to go one big step further and took part in Rat Race. There were a whopping 200 obstacles over a 20-mile distance to overcome.

“The weather wasn’t great on the day, one of the contestants got pulled up with hypothermia, and I did the last 10 miles in a bin bag just to keep the wind off me.

“I choose to raise money for Heartbeat after they supported my grandpa for 17 years.

“In May 1998, Grant Williams suffered a heart attack and in that August he underwent six heart bypasses in one hit.

“After this, he went to Heartbeat for rehabilitation, to meet people who had gone through the same thing and eventually using the gym equipment to monitor his progress. We sadly lost him two years ago, so as a thank you for all their help, I wanted to raise some money for Heartbeat so they can continue to help those in the future, as this charity is very close to our family’s heart.”

Michelle Hunt, Heartbeat fund-raising manager said: “We would like to thank Lauren for taking part in this gruelling challenge in aid of Heartbeat and we would like to wish her well in reaching her fund-raising target.”

Jim Mee, Rat Race Founder, said: “We congratulate Lauren on her achievement, because this year Dirty Weekend was actually tougher than ever, it’s no mean feat to begin with.

“We’d installed more obstacles than last year, and made existing ones even harder - including increasing the length of the monkey bars and the height of the jumps.

“But Rat Racers love to push the envelope as much as we do, and we were proud to watch people like Lauren romp home with a smile - or a grimace - on their faces.”

To sponsor Lauren visit http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Lauren-HOGG7.

Sponsored events are extremely important to Heartbeat to support the on-going work provided to local people which heart conditions by providing an exercise-based Cardiac Rehabilitation programme, fully supervised by trained instructors.

Each week Heartbeat supports more than 800 people at its sessions in Preston and surrounding areas which currently cost more than £900k per year, all of which needs to come from voluntary donation.

To take up a challenge in aid of Heartbeat call 01772 717147 or email info@heartbeat-nwcc.org.uk

Lauren Hogg. Photos by Rat Race Dirty Weekend

