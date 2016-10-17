Lauren gives up Rapunzel look for children's charity

Lauren Hogg has sacrificed her long blonde locks to help make wigs for sick children.

The 24-year-old, of Fulwood, had her waist-length hair cut at Harpers Hair, in Lytham Road, raising £500 for Little Princess Trust.

Lauren Hogg with her donated hair

She said: “When I was younger, my sister and I would play hairdressers for hours, making wacky creations with butterfly clips and scrunchies.

“I think hair is one of them things you take for granted but you sometimes forget that not everyone has it.

“There are hundreds of children who are diagnosed with cancer each year and many of these will sadly lost their hair through their treatment.

“When it’s children, I can only imagine how upsetting it must be for them.

“They may not fully understand what is wrong with them and why they don’t or can’t have hair like their friends.

“After so many comments of ‘Oh my, your hair is so long’ or ‘you look like Rapunzel.’ I thought to myself why can’t a child, who has lost their hair due to cancer treatment or alopecia, have that too.

“So, I decided they can have mine. I have more hair than I probably need so why not give it to a charity who can make something of it and hopefully bring a child some happiness.

“All donations will be greatly appreciated, no matter how small, just as a little extra to the Little Princess Trust. The cost to purchase one wig for a child is around £350 to £500.”

To make a donation visit http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lauren-hogg5.

