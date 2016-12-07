LATEST: Over 100 firefighters called from across Lancashire to battle blaze in Altham

Over 100 firefighters have been called to battle a blaze at a salvage yard in Accrington.

Lancashire Fire services have said that firefighters are starting to have an impact on the fire which saw around 400 vehicles on fire at Excell Recycling Centre on Moorfield Industrial Estate on Moorfield Road in Altham.

Police and fire services were alerted to the incident at around 4.30am this morning (7 December) and sixteen fire crews and more than 100 firefighters from across the county were battling the fire at its peak.

Ten crews are now attending the fire which has mostly been put out and reduced to smoke.

Richard Edney, Communications Officer for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "Firefighters are starting to have a real impact. There is now more smoke than actual flames.

"The presence of metal in the yard means that there are a lot of hotspots and crews are working hard to ensure that fires do not appear elsewhere.

Firefighters from across the county have been brought in to battle the blaze.

"We expect to be at the scene for the rest of the day if not the night as well."

Drivers were warned to be especially careful on the M65 between junctions 7 and 8 after a large fire has caused smoke to billow across the motorway.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "Crews from Hyndburn were initially called to a fire at a car salvage yard/scrap yard on Moorfield Industrial Estate, Altham at 4.42am.

"A strong breeze led to the fire spreading quickly and crews were joined by six fire engines from across the county.

Fire crews were alerted to the fire at around 5am this morning.

"A further six fire engines have now joined the team of 90 firefighters who are currently tackling the fire which is involving hundreds of old vehicles.

"Crews are using a high volume pump which is bringing additional water to the site and a hazardous materials unit which is providing specialist support and advice on protecting the environment and public health.

"There is a significant smoke plume and residents are asked to keep their doors and windows closed. People are asked to avoid the area and to take care if travelling in the vicinity."

Nobody is thought to have been injured in this incident.

Over 100 firefighters were called to combat the blaze.

