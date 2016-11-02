Late night shopping to put sparkle into our tills

Longridge’s late night shopping evening is ON.

It is now up to the town to get behind the mayor, Coun Rupert Swarbrick to make a success of the event, set for Friday, December 2.

Shopkeepers and businesses are being informed of the date and it is hoped they will all be open for business.

Also, anyone else who feels they could add to the festive fun of the night is being asked to come forward.

Coun Swarbrick says he has stepped into the breach to set the festivities rolling, while the Longridge Business Group “regroups”.

Due to the short timescale between now and December 2, Coun Swarbrick says he is proposing “the simplest of events this year.

But he adds: “Any elaboration will of course be welcome but be entirely up to individuals who may wish to do something extra.”

In an email being sent out to shops and businesses, Coun Swarbrick explains he has been approached in his capacity as town mayor by a number of people in Longridge asking “what are we doing about late night shopping?”

He says: “In the past the ‘we’ would have been the Longridge Business Group, but while the organisation regroups I have agreed to, following discussions with a number of you, send this email.

Coun Swarbrick is taking on the mantle himself as mayor, not on behalf of the town council, and says by December 2, the trees provided by the town council will be up and illuminated and the town itself should looking very festive.

Cath Reid of Oh Sew Crafty on Berry Lane spoke of her excitement the night is going ahead and said: “I am looking forward to another great evening’s shopping and people being able to access the shops. Also I am hoping everyone pulls together and supports it with festive cheer.”

A spokeperson for Harlequin said they would be opening, as they do every year, and would be spreading the word.

The Rotary Club of Longridge and Preston North will be taking part, with members offering shoppers glasses of mulled wine and Longridge Band secretary Fred Little said band members would be about playing around town.

Alistair Sheret at the Longridge Gallery confirmed they would be opening and wholeheartedly supporting the event and said: “Rupert is doing a great thing by pulling it together and he has my full support.”