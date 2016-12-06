Search

Late night fun in Longridge

Longridge was full of festive spirit and Berry Lane bursting as shoppers turned out  for the town’s late night  shopping event.

Longridge Band kept all  entertained as they played up and down the lane,  playing everybody’s favourite carols.

And the town’s shops were beautifully dressed up with fabulous window displays, making an enjoyable outing for everyone.

One observer said: “ A lovely atmosphere prevailed. There was a great selection of crafts and the snowmen’s wonderland was brilliant.

“Father Christmas was in two places at one time - he must be magic.”

A huge crowd turned  out for the blessing of the  crib unveiled at the  Towneley Gardens.

Longridge Junior Band made a great impression [playing at Sainsbury's supermarket for Late Night Shopping last Friday.

