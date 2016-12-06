Late night fun in Longridge

Longridge was full of festive spirit and Berry Lane bursting as shoppers turned out for the town’s late night shopping event.

Longridge Band kept all entertained as they played up and down the lane, playing everybody’s favourite carols.

And the town’s shops were beautifully dressed up with fabulous window displays, making an enjoyable outing for everyone.

One observer said: “ A lovely atmosphere prevailed. There was a great selection of crafts and the snowmen’s wonderland was brilliant.

“Father Christmas was in two places at one time - he must be magic.”

A huge crowd turned out for the blessing of the crib unveiled at the Towneley Gardens.

Late night shopping in Longridge