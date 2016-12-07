Large fire causes traffic delays on M65

Drivers have been warned to be especially careful on the M65 between junctions 7 and 8 this morning after a large fire has caused smoke to billow across the motorway.

It is thought that hundreds of vehicles are currently on fire at Excell Recycling Centre on Moorfield Industrial Estate on Moorfield Road in Altham.

Police and fire services were alerted to the incident at around 5am this morning and twelve fire crews and 60 firefighters from across the county are currently battling the fire.

Residents have been warned to keep their windows closed and drivers should avoid the area.

Nobody is thought to have been injured in this incident.