Lantei bosses in Preston trek up Mount Kilimanjaro

Bosses of an electrical company climbed almost 6,000 feet up Mount Kilimanjaro to raise funds for St Catherine’s Hospice.

Lantei Compliance Services co-founder, Leona Smith and managing director, Andrew Livesey inspired their staff to get involved with fund-raising for their charity of the year, St Catherine’s Hospice, by hiking up the highest mountain in Africa.

Their efforts raised more than £4,000 for the Lostock Hall-based hospice.

Leona said: “Climbing Kilimanjaro was such an amazing and rewarding experience, I thoroughly enjoyed it. It was made even better by the wonderful group of people that I shared it with. We laughed the whole time from start to finish.”

Andrew said: “Sometimes it felt like a mountain upon a mountain with a never-ending summit. The feeling of reaching the top will be something that lives with me forever.”

Hayley Jackson, fund-raising officer at St Catherine’s Hospice, said: “Huge congratulations go to Leona and Andy for completing this incredible feat for St Catherine’s. We are so proud of them for what they’ve achieved, and very grateful that they’ve gone to such great lengths in support of the hospice.

“The whole Lantei team is doing an excellent job supporting the charity, and we’re particularly impressed with Leona and Andy’s challenge – we hope it was a fantastic experience.

“It is only thanks to our wonderful supporters, like the team at Lantei, based in Preston, that we’re able to continue providing specialist care to local people living with conditions such as cancer, motor neurone disease, heart failure and MS. We have the mammoth task of raising £3.5m every single year through fund-raising and charitable donations, and we simply couldn’t continue to be here for our community without this valuable support.”

To support Lantei staff in their fund-raising efforts visit http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lantei.

Andrew Livesey and Leona Smith

