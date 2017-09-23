Lane closed on A6 London Road over weekend

Emergency work to repair a collapsed sewer on the A6 London Road could affect road users in Preston this weekend.
United Utilities are carrying out the work, which started on Friday and is expected to take a maximum of five days. A lane is currently closed on London Road, at the junction with Montjoly Street, southbound, heading out of the city.
Lancashire County Council has required the work to be carried out this weekend to minimise disruption.
