Lancaster slimmer is half the woman she once was

A Lancaster woman is a shadow of her former self after losing more than half her body weight.
Lyndsey Beckett is half the woman she once was after shedding an impressive 10st 7lbs.
The 39-year-old slimmed from 20st 3lbs to 9st 10lbs making her one of the UK’s top female slimmers.
“I’d tried and failed to lose weight so many times that I honestly thought I was destined to be overweight forever,” said Lyndsey, who goes to the Scotforth Slimming World group.
“Before Slimming World I always found myself feeling deprived, hungry and miserable when I tried to lose weight but they completely opened my eyes to a totally new way of eating.”
Lyndsey was one of just 10 women – out of Slimming World’s 900,000 members – to make the finals of Slimming World’s Woman of the Year 2016 competition.
She met Olympian swimmer and six-time world champion Mark Foster.
“Lyndsey is such an inspiration to everyone in our group, she’s blossomed into a beautiful woman both inside and out,” said Lisa Barrett, who runs the Scotforth group.”