Lancaster Music Festival ends today

Thousands of people have been enjoying the sights and sounds of Lancaster Music Festival this weekend - and the show’s not over yet.

Musicians from across the globe are still performing in multiple venues as part of the annual five day shindig, taking place between Thursday October 12 and Monday October 16.

Even young 'uns loved the music festival! Picture by Paul Heyes, Saturday October 07, 2017.

More than 500 performances took place in pubs, clubs, streets, squares, alleyways, buses and barges, in what has become Lancaster’s biggest annual event.

Artists from Brazil, Austria, New York, Africa, Poland, and Canada have been heaping praise on the city during their shows too, creating a real feel good factor for locals and visitors alike.

Marketing manager Becca Pattison, who has played six shows herself with the band Divide and Conker over the weekend, says the feedback has been very positive.

She said: “We’ve had so many people saying thank you for bringing the event to Lancaster.

“The international acts have been amazing, they’ve really blown people away.

“They’ve said how much they love it in Lancaster, the people and the city itself, and they’ve been recommending it to other bands.

“The castle events were a bit of a gamble due to them being ticketed, but everyone who bought a ticket has really enjoyed it.

“Even on Friday night when it was raining, people were still walking up the hill to the castle.”

Becca said more than 40 volunteers work to make the festival happen.

She added: “The volunteers are just amazing, and I want to say a big thank you to everyone involved in making it happen because we couldn’t have done it without them.”

Vintage buses have been ferrying festival goers to the more outlying venues such as Lancaster Brewery and Williamson Park, with passengers being serenaded by impromptu busking, while acoustic artists performed on barges on the Lancaster Canal.

One venue, The Apothecary, in Penny Street, has not shut its doors for five days, offering free food and early morning music sessions to partygoers

London’s The Hackney Colliery Band closed the main stage at Lancaster Castle on Sunday night.

The festival plans to take a break next year, but it will be back in 2019 for its 10th anniversary.

Music continues into Monday night. Visit www.lancastermusicfestival.com for more information.