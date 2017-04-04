Lancaster fire update: what we know so far

Parts of Lancaster are still closed off to the public after a major fire took hold of the city centre yesterday.

Firefighters and police are still at Mary Street today (April 4) after a blaze took hold of a building opposite the Wilko store.

Fire crews are assisting building surveyors as they conduct their investigations on Mary Street.

Mary Street in Lancaster and the ginnel which runs alongside the Halfiax store on Penny Street is cordoned off to the public.

A fire broke out yesterday (April 3) on the first floor of the Mary Street building – within the Nicholas Evans print workshop.

Eight fire engines, an aerial ladder platform and crews from Morecambe and Command Support Unit from Blackburn attended the scene at around 12.40pm.

No-one was injured but there was significant fire damage to the roof and first floor of the terraced block of shops.

Police arrived at the scene at around 1pm on Monday (April 3) to assist Lancashire Fire and Rescue and close off Mary Street and Great John Street to the public.

848 848 Taxis (located underneath the Nicholas Evans workshop), the Christian Bookshop, Amy’s Cafe have all been affected by the fire and have suffered water damage.

A fire investigation is underway but an initial report suggests the fire was electrical in origin and involved a machine.

The fire has also tore apart Luma Holistic Therapies, which is next door to the Nicholas Evans print workshop.

Caron Morris who owns Luma has said she is “utterly devastated” to lose her business and is currently looking at temporarily relocating.

