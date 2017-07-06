Lancaster appeals for donations for Grenfell fire victims

Victims of the Grenfell Tower fire which killed up to 80 people will receive help from communities in Lancaster.

An outpouring of support has come in the wake of the fire which took hold of the 24-storey block of flats in North Kensington, London.

The fire killed many and left hundreds homeless, needing financial support and aid.

The final death toll of the fire will not be known until at least the end of the year.

Lancaster Marsh Community Centre is teaming up with centres and churches in London to provide long-term support for the survivors.

“Its important for communities so similar, like the Marsh to show our solidarity, we know what it is like to be forgotten about, this should not have happened in the first place,” said Rebecca Novell, community centre manager and Green city councillor.

“The fire services don’t get paid enough.

“I don’t know how you could stand there and see that building and walk into that, you can’t imagine it, they are heroes.”

Marsh Community Centre is collecting money and clothes donations to help people who have lost every possession.

“A lot of people have donated holiday clothes, it’s surprising just how many clothes people have in Lancaster,” said Rebecca.

“We will probably exchange the clothes for cash to give to the victims.

“The biggest thing is stuff we can’t really help with, finding housing, so it is about keeping the spotlight on, keeping the pressure on the authorities.”

Rebecca will be driving to North Kensington at the end of July to hand donations over to Latymer Community Church.

If you wish to donate items please email rebeccajoynovell@gmail.com.

Collection and sorting will take place at Marsh Community Centre on July 19 between 10am and 3pm. You can make a financial donation via https://mydonate.bt.com/events/grenfelltowertragedy/442857.