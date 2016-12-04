Lancaster antiques centre expands after popular furniture dealer retires

The team at GB Antiques Centre at Lancaster Leisure Park have revealed their new furniture expansion, just in time for the Christmas rush.

GB Antiques is now the biggest antiques and furniture centre in the country, and its expansion provides a dedicated space for a further seven dealers, all specialising in furniture.

Situated at the top of the 42,000 sq ft antiques haven, the area has been looked after for nearly 20 years by Graham Walker. Since Graham announced his retirement, the GB team led by owner Allan Blackburn have been hard at work to upgrade and extend the area Graham used, creating space for 12 specialist furniture dealers.

There is always a waiting list of traders looking for stalls, and this new section means that finally a place can be offered to an extra seven dealers. The five current furniture dealers will keep their existing space.

Jimmy Blackburn, Allan’s son, has managed this side of the business for many years and said: “Obviously we are sorry to see Graham go – he’s been part of the furniture for many years – but the new area will offer visitors something more to see and it will be a great place to bag a bargain or just browse the many gorgeous pieces of furniture.

“In November and December we get many people looking for a new three piece suite or a dining table and chairs. It seems the arrival of the relatives for their annual turkey lunch spurs people into action and the extra chairs needed can often inspire a big buying decision.”