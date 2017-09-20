Lancashire solicitors and brewery raise thousands for Licence Trace Charity

A golfing team from Lancashire has raised more than £11,000 to support families who are experiencing financial and emotional pressures.

The group of four from Napthens Solicitors, which has offices in Preston and Blackburn, and Thwaites Brewery, in Blackburn, won the national Licensed Trade Charity (LTC) Golf Final.

They were amongst forty golfers who gathered to represent a host of counties, having battled through ten regional heats which in total raised over £11,000 for the work of the LTC.

The charity’s fund-raising helps past and present workers from the drinks industry who are encountering problems with debt, housing, health and isolation, with a range of financial assistance, advice and counselling available.

Captain David Hill, who was joined in the Lancashire team by Chris Wright, Paul Hands and Chris Hibbert, said: “We were delighted to win the national final today, and proud to support the important work that the Licensed Trace Charity does.”

In 2016 the LTC supported 288 families with a link to the drinks trade in a time of hardship, nearly 8,000 people making use of the information on its website and 664 people being helped via the charity’s helpline.

From October 2017 anyone working in pubs, bars or breweries calling the helpline will be entitled to six free counselling sessions for emotional support.