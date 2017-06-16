Lancashire set to bask in warm sunny weather this weekend

It's time to get the barbecues out as Lancashire looks set to bask in hot, sunny weather this weekend, say weather experts.

Weather forecasters are predicting the county will sizzle in temperatures of around 25C on Saturday with temperatures rising to around 27C on Sunday.

And the unseasonably warm weather is even predicted to exceed average temperatures by around 10 degrees, say weather experts.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Residents across the north west can expect temperatures to reach the mid to late twenties this weekend.

"It will be slightly cooler in coastal areas but temperatures should still exceed long-term averages in the north west for the time of year.

"Saturday should be a warm sunny day with temperatures on Sunday climbing a degree or two more."

The warm weather is expected to continue into Monday with temperatures predicted to reach the mid twenties.