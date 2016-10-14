Lancashire recommends... specialist food cafes

People with dietary requirements, such as vegan, gluten-free or vegetarian, often struggle where to eat. Here is a list of specialist health food cafes...

Mystery Tea House, Preston

Mystery Tea House, in Cannon Street, is run by Polish sisters Natalia and Paulina Lotocka, who bring tea and delicacies from around the world to Preston.

It has an extensive vegan menu, serving light lunches, home made soups and sandwiches, as well as cakes in a colourful and exotic setting on two floors.

Natalia is also collecting donated items such as bedding, toiletries and clothes for the Jinack Project to send to communities in Gambia.

The Whale Tail Cafe, Lancaster

The Whale Tail Cafe, in Penny Street, makes home-cooked vegetarian, vegan and gluten free food using fresh, seasonal local produce, fair trade and organic ingredients used where possible. Accompany your meal with a refreshing organic beer, wine, cider or juices, as well as speciality coffees and herb teas.

All meals can be enjoyed in the cosy comfort of the restaurant or in the pretty, secluded patio garden.

Children are welcome as there is a children’s menu and storybooks alongside a selection of newspapers.

Bellissimo, Burnley

Voted as the best is the country for Italian food and coffee last year, Bellissimo, in Parker Lane, is a great find. As owner Giovanni Scibetta is coeliac, the cafe has a range of gluten-free food, including pizza, pasta and cakes. Giovanni trained in Sicily, creating authentic Italian cuisine.





Sue's Curiositea and Coffee Shop, Blackpool

The cafe, in Layton Road, offers gluten free options including cake and burgers for customers with special dietary requirements.

It serves, breakfast, lunch and coffee and has take-out options, as well as an outdoor area to dine out in the sunshine.

Potters Barn, Ribchester

Potters Barn, in The Old Barn, Church Street, Ribchester, is a craft cafe that has gluten-free and vegan options available.

It offers a variety of home-made meals, made from locally sourced ingredients to support the community. Where possible, it also uses Fair Trade and organic produce. Home-made soups and specials can be tailored to suit special dietary requirements such as dairy, wheat, gluten free and coeliac and vegan diets.

There are also has daytime and evening events, including weekly Knit and Knatter, as well as a gift shop upstairs.

