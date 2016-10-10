Lancashire recommends... Scare attractions

Get ready for a fright. Here are some spooky ideas of where to go for a scream!

Farmaggedon, Ormskirk

Farmaggedon, at Farmer Ted’s, in Flatmans Lane, Ormskirk, is celebrating 10 years of terror with a new addition - a zombie paintball attraction.

This is the first of its kind in the UK which sees the public shooting zombies with paintball guns in order to save mankind.

It also has three interactive scare houses: Contagion, Terror on the Farm and The Meat Locker, plus a new area: The Foundary, with burnt zombie like creatures, with faceless and disfigured bodies.

Tickets range from £16 to £39.

Terror Fest, Charnock Richard

Terror Fest has moved to a bigger location at Battlefield Live Pennine, Park Hall, Charnock Richard, having outgrown its existing home at Cuerden Valley Park.

Its three attractions are: Field of Zombies, The Horrors Inside Your Mind and Death Row: The Riots.

Tickets are already on sale for £10 for the event which will run from Friday to Monday over the Halloween period (October 28, 29, 30, and 31).

Tickets can be purchased at http://www.terrorfest.co.uk, but they are selling fast.

The Pasaje del Terror, Blackpool

The Pasaje del Terror is an interactive horror experience located in the basement of the Casino building opposite the main entrance to Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

Famous characters from the horror genre lurk in the darkness and come to life, producing a unique and terrifying experience for unsuspecting guests who walk around the passages.

Special lighting and sound are also used to create the perfect atmosphere.

Admission is £8 per person.

For tickets visit http://www.pasajedelterror.com.

Scare Kingdom Scream Park, in Blackburn

Scare Kingdom Scream Park returns to Mrs Dowson’s Farm, in Blackburn, with new fear infused attractions and experiences. It offers guests the ultimate Halloween experience combining live scareactors, special effects and heart-pumping thrills, across seven all-new scare attractions and experiences. Attractions include The House of Gaunt, The Sickness and Snuffhouse Alone. Entry £15 to £20.

Outdoor Cinema, Lancaster

Sneaky Experience will haunt cinema goers with interactive experiences and film screenings of Halloween classics at Lancaster Castle, on Saturday October 29. There will be live characters inspired by the films, plus deathly drinks at night. Dressing up is encouraged.