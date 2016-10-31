Lancashire recommends... record stores

Here are Lancashire's top places to buy great music, as voted by readers

Action Records, Preston

Action Records has been established since 1979, starting off on a stall in Blackpool just as the independent music scene was emerging. From there owner Gordon Gibson soon opened a site in Church Street, Preston, where it has been ever since.

As a member of specialist independent chains; the store has access to limited editions and special offers including quantity on all Record Store Day releases. Action Records has also established its own record label, releasing records by bands such as The Boo Radleys, Dandelion Adventure, Big Red Bus, Genocides, Tompaulin, Fi-Lo Radio, Monkey Steals The Drum amongst others. Its biggest project so far has been with The Fall and Mark E Smith as a solo performer.

Records and Relics, Blackpool

Records and Relics, in Caunce Street, is a popular store which has been running for 26 years buys and sells vinyl records.

It also sells CDs, soul patches, soul and punk badges and picture discs. The store is big supporter of the Northern Soul scene.

Townsend Records, Chorley

Townsend Records, in Market Street, is part of a chain music stores across the North, trading for more than 30 years.

It stocks a wide range of records, as well as musical instruments.

Another store is located in Moor Lane, Clitheroe.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in Chorley, independent Malcolm’s Musicland, Chapel Street, also did well on the online vote.

Vinyl Groove Cafe, Lytham

Vinyl Groove Cafe, in Queen Street, is a music-themed cafe, serving food and drinks.

It may seem like a red herring, but it proved popular in our online vote, ranking joint third, as it has a wide range of classic vinyl records on sale, plus a Sonos Wireless Hi-Fi to listen to records.

The cafe is also a big supporter of musical talent as it acts as promoter and hosts of for upcoming bands at concerts at nearby Lowther Pavillion.

Open Tuesday to Sunday - closed Mondays.

Electron Records, Burnley

Opened in 1946, Electron Records, in Hall Street, is one of the UK’s first independent record shops and Burnley’s oldest.

It stocks an eclectic mix of music on vinyl (including 78rpm), CDs and even cassette tapes. It also has a large selection of new and pre-owned stock, including many rare collectors pieces.

Expert staff at the store add that they can source hard-to-find titles from its many suppliers.

It also sells tickets for local club nights and live music events. Local car park charges are from 50p per hour.

