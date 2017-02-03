Lancashire recommends... Italian restaurants

Readers have voted, here are the best Italian restaurants in Lancashire

Franco's, Longridge

Franco’s Restaurant, in Preston Road, Longridge, came top on our online poll.

Run by husband and wife Luigi and Barbara Molinari, it has been established for more than 30 years.

It has a low, beamed ceiling and stone walls decorated with authentic Italian artefacts. Food is cooked in the open kitchen.

It was recently refurbished with a new bar area at the front, with a sofa and open fire, providing a cosy setting. The menu covers all the favourite pizza and pasta dishes, as well as a la carte main dishes, including steaks and the signature Franco’s lamb.

It is family-friendly, catering for children, and there is also a take-away menu.

Marino's, Preston

Marino’s, in Watling Street Road, Preston, is owned by the Marino family, Giovanni, Christian and Vito, who delight in cooking authentic cuisine. The restaurant opened in May 2011. The restaurant menu is also available as take-away for those wishing to bring Italian dining back home.

La Corte, Leyland

La Corte is situated in the old police station building next to Leyland Railway Station. The original features have been restored, as downstairs there is a wine bar, lounge and prison cell booths for private drinking and dining. The main restaurant is located in the Courtroom and Judges’ Chambers. La Corte supports St Catherine’s Hospice, with £1 from every Pizza Caterina sold donated to the charity.

Italian Orchard, Broughton

The Italian Orchard, in Whittingham Lane, Broughton, was established in 1985. Family owned and run for over two decades, the restaurant has a glass-fronted extension, which is ideal for alfresco dining in the summer. Most ingredients are sourced directly from Italy. Seafood is also a speciality, with fresh lobster, monkfish, sea bass and dover sole on the ever changing specials menu. It also has more than 200 wines.

San Marco, Much Hoole

Trattoria San Marco, which is part of the San Marco Group, is located in Liverpool Old Road, Much Hoole.

The family-run restaurant serves stylish Italian cuisine with a modern twist from the open kitchen. It has an a la carte, specials and lunchtime menu.

