Lancashire recommends... great places to go for a fry-up

Readers have voted and here are the top places to go for an English breakfast.

The Dunes Cafe, Blackpool

The Dunes Cafe, in Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, topped our online poll with 21 per cent of votes.

It serves a variety of breakfast meals, with small, medium or large options to cater for all appetites.

The cafe, owned by Andy and Linda Ward, is open from 7am until 3pm, seven days a week, serving light lunches and small meals.

There is an eat-in or take-out option for people on the go.

Ravenous, Preston

Ravenous, in Cannon Street, is an independent coffee shop which is very popular for its breakfast selection.

It also serves homemade cakes and soups, eggs benedict, porridge, jacket potatoes, salads, pastries, baguettes - and for something a little different - beef and Yorkshire pudding barms.

Hot chocolate and milkshakes are also a favourite here.

Gluten free and vegan options are available. Diners can also order food to take away.

Honest Crust, Blackpool

Honest Crust Sandwich Bar, in Onslow Road, Layton, Blackpool, is a dog-friendly sandwich shop and cafe which serves a hearty breakfast.

With small, large or vegetarian options, there is always a choice on offer.

The shop also serves hot and cold sandwiches, toasties, jacket potatoes, soups and even a chicken curry.

A children’s box is also available for the younger ones. The owner, Julie Potter, also sells motivational and humorous plaques for the home.

The Mill Cafe, Lostock Hall

The Mill Cafe, at St Catherine’s Park, serves cakes, soups, salads, sandwiches, afternoon teas and full meals. All profits go to St Catherine’s Hospice. The cafe sits within the hospice’s community hub which provides information and therapies for cancer patients.

Katy's Kitchen, Chorley

Katy’s Kitchen, in Eaves Lane, Chorley, was established in 2012 as a catering business. In 2015 it expanded into a cafe, with the outside catering remaining.

It serves a small, large, vegetarian and slimmers breakfast option, as well as packed lunches for days out, business lunches and milkshakes and coffee.

The Peppermill, Blackpool

The Peppermill, in Birley Street, is a family-run restaurant and cafe bar. It has a varied menu, which includes home-made soups, snacks and a good fry-up.

Greens Fresh and Ready Sandwich Bar, Blackpool

Greens Fresh and Ready Sandwich Bar, in Highfield Road, also proved popular in the vote. It serves a variety of sandwiches, wraps, soups and has a good breakfast selection.

