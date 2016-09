Lancashire recommends...dog-friendly venues

Thanks for your online votes. Here is the top five as voted by readers.

The Wagging Tail, Southport

The Wagging Tail, in Botanic Road, Churchtown, Southport, is a cafe dedicated to serving dogs.

Special treats and drinks are served, including doggy beer and special cupcakes. The cafe also sells dog items, toys and accessories that are handmade in Britain.

It is fully insured and registered with DEFRA and recently received a five star rating from Sefton Council.

Dog owners are also welcome, as there is a menu to cater for them too. The cafe is close to the Botanical Gardens, perfect for a walk after indulging in treats.

The Plough, Euxton

The Plough, in Runshaw Lane, is a sister pub to The Yew Tree at Preston and has recently undergone a major £250,000 refurbishment project between MSR Pubs Ltd and Star, Pubs and Bars.

It welcomes dogs and children and has a beer garden, snug area and an orangery.

The ale house is popular with sports fans as it show live sports on TV.

The pub serves a wide range of real ales and offers table service, with an extensive menu.

The Queen's Hotel, Lytham

The Queen’s Hotel, Central Beach, is a gastro pub which welcomes dogs.

It states on its website: “We are a dog friendly pub and welcome well behaved dogs in all areas of the pub and restaurant. Treats and bowls of water available.” It serves a selection of real ales and its menu changes seasonally.

Booking is recommended for meals.

Rooms are also available. The hotel also specialises in catering for business meetings, conferences and exhibitions.

The Wheatsheaf, Woodplumpton

The Wheatsheaf, in Woodplumpton Road, is a 300-year-old pub, which is family-friendly and welcomes dogs.

It also has a large beer garden which is popular in sunny weather and offers a bed and breakfast service.

The Continental, Preston

The Continental, in South Meadow Lane, Preston, has a large beer garden, perfect for dogs. It plays host to annual beer and cider festivals and also has bands performing on various nights. The pub is located by Miller and Avenham Park, which is perfect spot for a long walk.

For the poll click here: http://www.lep.co.uk/news/where-are-the-best-dog-friendly-pubs-in-lancashire-1-8124942

NB - Following the introduction of the poll, several readers recommended The Wagging Tail, which met with many dog owners' approval and was added to the list.

