Lancashire recommends... Chocolate shops

Readers have voted - here are the top five chocolatiers in Lancashire.

Chocobella, Chorley

Paul Williams, Choc Amor

Chocobella, in Chapel Street, Chorley, proved the most popular in our online vote.

Run by Victoria Gartside, it specialises in luxury chocolates, as well as traditional and specialist dietary sweets, bespoke hampers, wedding and party favours.

To complete the shopper experience, there are also a wide range of homeware and ornamental gifts for all occasions to browse around.

The Chocolate Cafe, Ramsbottom

The Chocolate Cafe, in Carr Street, Ramsbottom, is an award-winning independent chocolate shop and licensed cafe.

It blends Colombian cocoa with British ingredients to create a range of quality handmade chocolate bars with innovative flavours.

Customers can tour the mini chocolate factory and see the team at work, as well as try a cheeky sample or two.

The company also holds a chocolate festival in Ramsbottom at Easter time.

The cafe serves hot chocolates and artisan roasted coffee together with a range of sweet and savoury classics.

Choc Amor, Tarleton, Mawdesley and Chorley

Choc Amor is a Lancashire-based manufacturer, retailer and wholesaler of artisan Belgian couverture chocolate.

Creations include hot chocolate stirrers, seasonal gifts and truffles and its award winning flavoured slabs, of which there are 20, including orange jalfrezi, chilli and lime, salt liquorice and bakewell tart. The company, owned by Paul Williams, operates from its tea room - The Chocolate Rooms, in Tarleton, but it also has a shop at Botany Bay Village, in Chorley, and another in Cedar Farm Galleries, in Mawdesley.

Choc Amor is also a regular at various farmers markets, food festivals and fairs throughout the North West.

Hansel and Gretel’s of Lytham

Hansel and Gretel’s of Lytham, located in Clifton Walk, takes customers on a fairy tale journey, selling luxury artisan chocolates, fudge, yummy sweets and gifts.

New owner Lisa Lardner took over the business last week and hopes to maintain its popularity in Lancashire.

Cocoa Hearts, Morecambe

Cocoa Hearts is run by a mother and daughter duo in Victoria Street, Morecambe. They host regular chocolate-making workshops, with facilities for parties and large group sessions. Specialities include personalised chocolates and handmade delights for all occasions.

To view the online poll click here http://www.lep.co.uk/news/where-are-the-best-chocolate-shops-1-8211003