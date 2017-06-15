Lancashire PC dismissed over indecent images of children

A Lancashire police officer convicted of possessing indecent images of children is understood to have been dismissed from the force.

Andrew Birch, 54, was suspended by Lancashire Police in October 2015 after colleagues found nine photographs in his locker of adolescent boys engaged in sexual activity.

The BBC this evening reported that PC Birch, who was based in Blackpool, had been dismissed following a hearing at Leyland Police Station.

Birch had been suspended by the force since the allegations came to light.