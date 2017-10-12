Lancashire OAP snaps after years of torment

An OAP was brought before court for assaulting a teenager after suffering two years of torment at the hands of a gang.

Bob Harrison, 74, of Gardner Road, Morecambe, reached the end of his tether after years of abuse by thugs who he says threw stones at his windows, put a firework through the letter box, threw eggs at doors, threw oil at his door and car, and verbally abused him.

But when he finally snapped and confronted the ringleader, he ended up on an assault charge himself.

Mr Harrison, a former merchant seaman, said: “On the day of the incident I was cleaning up my car and he was giving it verbal, spitting at me and throwing stones. I thought ‘this is payback time’. I got his bike and went to my toolbox and cut all the brake cables and spokes.”

It was then claimed that Mr Harrison punched the youth.

Mr Harrison, 74, pleaded guilty to assault and was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £20 costs. The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm to Mr Harrison and was given a six-month referral order.

Support

Sgt Adie Knowles of Morecambe Police, said: “A youth has been convicted of the assault on Mr Harrison and we also arrested someone for breach of bail in connection with the incident.

Mr Harrison has regular contact with my team on a weekly basis and he has been referred to wellbeing services.”

We regularly patrol the area.

“We have received three reports from Mr Harrison over the past six months and these have been followed up.

“Things have significantly improved but are nowhere near perfect.

Councillor Margaret Pattison said: “It’s a shame because he is being hounded by a gang of teenagers. It comes down to there not being a lot for them to do and with the police cuts as well it’s never-ending.

“The neighbours have backed Bob and given him some confidence in what went on.”