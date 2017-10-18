Lancashire cyclists take on 140-mile challenge in honour of Wigan dad Chris Cowley

A team of Lancashire cyclists have taken on a daunting bike ride for in honour of a man who died of bone cancer.

Graeme Moore, of Blackpool, joined William Foster, from Preston, Mark Aspinwall, of Garstang, and Jordan Catterall, from Lancaster, on a 140-mile bike ride, raising more than £1,500 for Bone Cancer Research. The cycle was in honour of Graeme’s cousin, dad-of-two Chris Cowley, 35, from Wigan, who died of a rare form of bone cancer last week.

Chris Cowley with wife Becky and children Sam and Lily

Graeme said: “Chris had terminal cancer, a very rare form, and the Bone Cancer Trust has been very supportive.

“Sadly the day before the bike ride he passed away, which made it even more meaningful.”

The team, who met through work at the Royal Bank of Scotland, travelled from Barrow to Garstang on Wednesday last week.

They set off from Garstang on Thursday and travelled to Cleveleys, Blackpool, Poulton and St Annes before heading back to Preston and finishing in Chorley.

Graeme added: “I tend to do something every year and it’s normally either a bike ride or a run, and because I knew Chris didn’t have long to live I wanted to do something for his charity of choice. Every year I say it’s the last year. I started when I was 40 and I felt like I needed to do something but every year it’s getting harder. Every year I’ll say I’ll never do it again, but I do fancy doing a triathlon so we’ll wait and see.”

He added that the cycling team had battled terrible weather conditions to complete the route within the two-day time limit.