Knitted fun and some jammy creations at annual WI show

Teddies, jams and flowers filled a Garstang hotel as Lancashire WI Federation held its annual show.

Hundreds of women and their families gathered at Garstang Country Hotel and Golf Club to showcase their talents.

Jayne Rear with her Etui box

There were more than 3,000 entries in the field of flower arranging, baking, vegetable growing, sugar crafts, preserves, arts and crafts.

Pam Wade, chairman of the show committee, said: “The event was very well attended. We had more people this year, especially as we have new WIs that entered the show for the first time.

“It involves the whole of the Lancashire Federation and is a grand day out for all members.

“It is very competitive, as people enter their goods. They are judged and rewarded points.

Liz Walker and her cherry cake

“Several members worked as a team and won trophies in different classes. They are awarded points for first, second and third.

“It was a chance for them to try out their skills and find out how they can improve. People can produce an outstanding variety of things.

“We had more than 3,000 entries, which is spectacular.

“They entered on a vast number of categories, including preserves, cookery, needlework, craftwork, flower arranging, confectionary, sugarcraft, arts and horticultural.

Nelly the elephant at Lancashire WI Federation County Show

“We also had a honey section as one of our resolutions was to save the honey bee.

“A few years ago the members’ husbands asked if they could enter, so we introduced a men’s baking category. They have been coming on leaps and bounds. Children also took part.

“We had more than 1,500 teddies as part of our charity item for Teddies for Tragedies, where we knitted them for children who are in need. They were everywhere and very cute. The children loved them.

“We want to thank people who supported the event and we hope they look out for us next year.

Pauline Nichols, Avril King and Phyl Barnes with their display

“We always welcome new members if people wish to join us.

“The Garstang Country Hotel and Golf Club is also an excellent venue. We have been going there for 20 years.”

Anne Pincock with her lemon curd

May Hogarth enjoying Afternoon Tea

Dawn Threlfall and her bobbin lace

Linda Procter photographing the elephants

Susan Horrocks and the fascinators