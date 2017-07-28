Kirkham station vision revealed

Have your say

Plans have been submitted showing how Kirkham station will be transformed into a modern transport hub.

Network Rail has notified Fylde Council of its intention to make major changes to the station, including the installation of lifts and the construction of a new platform.

Work at the station is expected to begin in November when the Blackpool to Preston rail line closes for 19 weeks.

Proposals from Network Rail include a new footbridge, new disabled accessible lifts and a third platform which is designed to provide a more reliable service on the route.

The new platform, linked to the current station by a footbridge, would serve Preston-bound trains, allowing the current Blackpool-bound platform to be exclusively used for South Fylde services.

Network Rail hopes this will improve capacity and prevent South Fylde trains getting in the way of main line operations.

Fylde council has given approval to the scheme but not everyone is happy.

Kirkham Town Council wants the scheme delayed until more car parking spaces are introduced.

Clerk Emma-Jo Duffy said: “There will be increased use if improvements go ahead which will see the need for at least 100 car parking spaces.

“This must be addressed, as there is money available, before improvements go ahead.”

Network Rail says cash is for the upgrade of the railway but station car parking improvements must be paid for from a separate budget.”