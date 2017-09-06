Kilimanjaro trek for Preston boy Rory Curzon Smith

A Preston man has found a unique way to bond with his son-in-law by planning a gruelling climb up Mount Kilimanjaro to help raise funds for a severely disabled boy.

John Grant, 55, and Sean Chadwick, 34, will begin their trek on September 30, in aid of six-year-old Rory Curzon Smith, who was born four months premature and has hypotonia and various sensory issues, as well as problems with digestion.

Rory Curzon Smith

John, of Higher Bartle, said: “We have both trekked the Inca Trail, Machu Picchu in Peru last year and so we decided to do a similar challenge elsewhere.

“After reading about Rory’s Journey of Hope on Facebook I thought we should try and help Rory on his journey while aiming to complete our own.

“Rory was born four months premature and has many resulting complex issues. However his parents Sally and Henry have discovered the Family Hope Programme, in America, which offers Rory extremely intensive support and rehabilitation.

“It costs his parents thousands of pounds every year but the early results are so spectacular, his parents want to continue the programme to give their son the best future possible.

“To date we have raised £1,605 with support from our work colleagues, friends and family.

“We have completed various training walks including many in the Lake District, Snowdon and the Guild Wheel too.

“As we both work fitting the training in isn’t always easy.

“Sean has just started a new job at Preston Golf Club as the chef and I work offshore on Morecambe Bay for Altrad NSG.

“Both jobs include long days so we train when we can.

“When I’m at work I fit the gym in whenever possible which usually includes my lunch breaks. NSG and Centrica have offered their full support and accepted that I can fit my training in with my work load whenever possible.

“The support from the companies offshore including Centrica, Altrad NSG and Amec, as well as the financial support from the people I work with offshore, has been phenomenal.

“They have been very generous and encourage me with my training too.”

To make a donation visit http://www.gofundme.com/3-2-1-kilimanjaro.

For more information on Rory visit http://www.facebook.com/RorysRecFund.

To read Rory's story click here /real-life-story-youngster-defies-the-odds-to-start-his-second-year-at-school-1-8119536

For another fund-raising sory for Rory click here /charity-run-for-preston-boy-rory-curzon-smith-1-8407530