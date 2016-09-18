Kids keep fit at Health Mela

People brushed up on their health knowledge at a special event.

Academy @ Worden on Westfield Drive, Leyland, played host to The Health Mela event, which offered visitors fun and entertainment together with all the latest information on local health related issues, as well as ‘health MOTs’.

The event, which took place on Saturday, featured dozens of colourful stalls packed with information and advice on healthy living, as well as live dance performances, henna painting, advice about services for older people, and the chance to experience complementary medicine.

Professor Romesh Gupta, chair of the National Forum for Health and Wellbeing said: “We are delighted that so many of our young people are involved in this year’s Leyland Health Mela. It offers them an ideal opportunity to develop an understanding of the essential relationship between health, wellbeing and education.”